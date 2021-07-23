Cancel
MLB

Parker Hanson receives new prosthestic arm

By Dakota News Now staff
dakotanewsnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana baseball player whose prosthetic arm was stolen and eventually found has received his new one from his childhood hospital. The former Canaries and Augie pitcher Parker Hanson’s prosthetic arm was stolen in May along with his backpack. It was later found at a recycling plant but it was damaged. Augustana launched a fundraiser for a new arm but Shriners Children’s Twin Cities offered to build him one for free.

