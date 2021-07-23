Cancel
Stephens County, OK

Woman accused of sexual battery against inmate, bringing contraband into jail

By Charlene Belew The Duncan Banner
Posted by 
The Duncan Banner
The Duncan Banner
 8 days ago

A woman from Loco who previously worked in the Stephens County Jail is accused of and facing charges related to sexual battery of an inmate and bringing contraband into the jail.

Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney said the charges from this case stem from a completely separate internal investigation his investigators had been working on when they learned about the alleged battery.

According to court records, Almeda Faye Emerick, 39, of Loco, is accused of one charge of sexual battery and one charge of bringing contraband into the jail. The charge of sexual battery is punishable by imprisonment of up to 10 years and the charge of bringing contraband into jail is punishable by imprisonment of up to one year or a fine up to $500 or both.

Records show law enforcement picked up the case in mid-April when the jail administrator notified the sheriff of allegations against Emerick. A written statement from an inmate came in stating Emerick allegedly had sexual contact with the inmate while working as a detention officer and that it happened “on numerous occasions in the jail.”

The same inmate told law enforcement Emerick had also allegedly brought cigarettes into the jail for the inmate. The inmate had been in the jail since November 2020, records show.

When Emerick was interviewed by law enforcement, she confirmed she began work at the jail in October 2020 and that she had, “over a period of about three weeks … became involved with (the inmate) in a sexual manner,” reports show. The same report shows Emerick said she “started feeling bad for (the inmate) and wanted to help,” and while she originally “denied having any sexual contact,” with the inmate, records show she “confessed” to touching the inmate and also to bringing cigarettes in on two occasions.

Bond for Emerick is not set at this time and she has not been brought before a magistrate for an initial appearance. On Demand Court Records shows Emerick has a “wanted” status and her bond, pending appearance, is set as a $10,000 felony warrant bond, though that may increase at a later time.

The Duncan Banner

The Duncan Banner

Duncan, OK
