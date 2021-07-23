Cancel
Kraken Reunite Fleury Brothers in Expansion Draft

By Tom Pepper
The Hockey Writers
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaydn and Cale Fleury, formerly of the Anaheim Ducks and Montreal Canadiens, respectively, are reuniting on the ice for the first time since their childhoods after the Seattle Kraken selected the brothers in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft on Wednesday. Haydn, a left-handed defenseman, has played in 179 NHL games, tallying 27 points (seven goals, 20 assists) in his time with the Carolina Hurricanes and brief 12-game stint in Anaheim. His brother, Cale, is a right-handed defenseman with just 41 NHL appearances thus far, all in the 2019-20 season with Montreal, recording one goal.

thehockeywriters.com

