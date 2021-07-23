Kraken Reunite Fleury Brothers in Expansion Draft

Tuesday resulted in a shocking trade in the NHL, as it was confirmed that Marc-Andre Fleury of the Vegas Golden Knights had been dealt to the Chicago Blackhawks. Originally, there was thought to be no return at all for the 36-year-old netminder. That turned out not to be entirely the case, as prospect Mikael Hakkarainen is in fact headed the other way. Given that he is 23 years old and has yet to even carve out a full-time role in the AHL, it proves that this trade was simply just a cap dump for Vegas.