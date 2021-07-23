Cancel
M. Night Shyamalan's 'Old' falls flat, bogged down by clunky dialogue and 'ham-fisted' explanations, critics say

By Sarah Whitten, @sarahwhit10
CNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Old" currently holds a 55% "Rotten" score on Rotten Tomatoes from 153 reviews. Critics agreed that "Old" is not Shyamalan's best work, but far from his worst. Clunky dialogue and limited character development bogged down a strong premise, critics said. M. Night Shyamalan's latest film "Old" has no shortage of...

www.cnbc.com

MoviesCollider

How to Watch 'Old': Here's Where You Can See M. Night Shyamalan's Twisty New Horror Movie Right Now

If there's one thing we all know about M. Night Shyamalan movies by now, it's that you want to see them before all the best twists and turns get revealed. And his latest, the meme-inspiring body horror Old, looks like it's about as full of mystery, twists, and surprises as he's ever been. Per the official, rather ambiguous synopsis, the new thriller follows "a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly … reducing their entire lives into a single day."
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Can ‘Space Jam’ Dunk on M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Old’ and ‘Snake Eyes’ at the Box Office?

Two new movies — “Snake Eyes” starring Henry Golding and M. Night Shyamalan’s “Old” — will open nationwide this weekend, but neither are expected to take down reigning champ “Space Jam: A New Legacy” on domestic box office charts. After its $31 million start, the sequel to 1996’s sports comedy “Space Jam,” the latest version led by LeBron James, Bugs Bunny and a smattering of Looney Tunes characters, is heading for a repeat victory in North America.  The Warner Bros. film is expected to fall 45-50% compared to its debut, which would put ticket sales at $15 million to $18 million...
MoviesPosted by
Parade

From Oldest to Old, Here’s How to Watch M. Night Shyamalan’s Movies in Order

Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan has made a career out of delivering high-strung psychological thrillers with twist endings that shock and surprise every time. And at this point, the 50-year-old Shyamalan has written and directed so many supernaturally creepy flicks—including a couple indies earlier in his career that you may not be familiar with—that it’s hard keeping all those twist endings straight.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Old Has Screened, Here’s What People Are Saying About The M. Night Shyamalan Thriller

M. Night Shyamalan’s next film is almost here! He directed, wrote, and co-produced Old, an upcoming supernatural thriller, loosely based on the graphic novel Sandcastle. The ensemble cast includes Gael García Bernal, Thomasin McKenzie, Eliza Scanlen, Alex Wolff, Aaron Pierre, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, and Ken Leung. In the movie, a family on a tropical vacation discovers that the secluded beach they are relaxing on for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly, reducing their entire lives into a single day. You can check out the full trailer for a peek at what that looks like, but beware, because you'll be checking for wrinkles for the next couple of days.
Greenville, NCDaily Reflector

M. Night Shyamalan’s “Old” is new again

My friend Steve has a new neighbor downstairs. She threw a loud party right after moving in. Apartment walls are thin in New York City. It was like being trapped in an echo chamber. Of course, he complained. She showed up the next day with an apology and a gift....
Movieswfft.com

'Old' finds director M. Night Shyamalan up to the same old tricks

M. Night Shyamalan is up to his old tricks in "Old," but after his heralded breakthrough with "Split," he's back on a downward trajectory. While the premise again has an eerie "Twilight Zone"-type quality, the long journey to a payoff -- littered with pretty awful dialogue -- might be picturesque, but it's no walk on the beach.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

M. Night Shyamalan says Old has some parallels to the pandemic

During a recent roundtable interview for his new thriller movie, Old, Split director M. Night Shyamalan discussed how the upcoming film reflects current times. He says the premise of a family trapped together on a supernatural beach holds some striking parallels with the world’s experience with Covid-19. Based on Pierre...
Moviesgamingideology.com

M. Night Shyamalan Says Old Is “Disturbing And Dark” In New Promo Movie

Much like the characters stranded on M. Night Shyamalan’s mysterious beach, it feels like the blink of an eye before the passage of time results in OLD in cinemas this Friday. However, Universal has found enough time to squeeze in a final promo clip where the director talks about his filmmaking process, and how he thinks he’s not making it. “horror” movies; look below….
MoviesCharlotteObserver.com

Review: Crystal waters, soft sands, clunky dialogue in ‘Old’

“Can you believe I found this online?” a delighted Prisca asks husband Guy at the beginning of “Old,” as their family arrives at a glistening beach resort. Not to be a Debbie Downer quite so soon, but this isn’t a good sign — for the family OR the film. “Can you believe I found this online?” has become the hackneyed catchphrase of the vacation horror movie. Every time a character says that, whether at a dreamy English estate or a stunning coastal retreat, you can set your watch — the first body will appear in minutes.
MoviesDerrick

Review: M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Old’ isn’t so bad, except when it’s terrible

Watching “Old” will take about four years off your life — or just under two hours, depending on which way you’re reading your trusty temporal-wormhole conversion chart. The movie, you see, follows a group of unfortunate vacationers who get stuck on a private beach, where they fall victim to an alarming, irreversible, inexplicable process of accelerated aging. Did I say inexplicable? How silly of me. This is a thriller written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, after all, which means there’s always an explanation or two or 200. It’s a wonder he isn’t still explaining it as the credits roll.
Moviesvanyaland.com

‘Old’ Review: Existential dread with M. Night Shyamalan

It’s genuinely astonishing to me that, in the 100-plus years of modern Hollywood filmmaking, no one has attempted to make a wide-release horror film with a premise like M. Night Shyamalan’s Old, an effective and deeply unnerving work of existential terror that, for 80-some minutes of its runtime, holds its own with the highlight reel of the oft-maligned-yet-oft-masterful career of its director. Fitted with the kind of absurdist premise normally suited for black-box theater than Universal’s summer slate, Old devises a scenario so simple and yet so smart that it can’t help but creep one the fuck out. What if you found yourself in a situation where you — and those you love — were aging so rapidly that you all lived the rest of your natural lives within a single day?
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Old Reviews Are Live, Check Out What Critics Are Saying About The New M. Night Shyamalan Movie

Are you ready for another M. Night Shyamalan thriller? His upcoming film Old is about a family on vacation that discovers that the secluded beach they are relaxing on is somehow causing them to age rapidly, reducing their entire lives into a single day. Shyamalan directed, wrote, and co-produced the movie, and the cast includes Gael García Bernal, Thomasin McKenzie, Eliza Scanlen, Alex Wolff, Aaron Pierre, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Abbey Lee, and Ken Leung.
MoviesDeadline

‘Old’ Review: M. Night Shyamalan’s Latest Doesn’t Age Well, But The Scenery’s Nice

Don’t get me wrong, I admire M. Night Shyamalan for the guiding spirit of his filmography. It doesn’t rely on sequels, focuses on stories with no IP, and generally follows the Hitchcock model of everyday humans caught up in challenging situations. He burst onto the scene with his Oscar-nominated The Sixth Sense, followed in quick succession by hits Signs and Unbreakable. But since then, the track record has been spotty.
Movieshorrornewsnetwork.net

M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Old’ Unwraps Teaser Before Debut

The time is almost here. Prepare to become “old”. Night Shyamalan’s latest foray into horror–Old–will land in theaters this Friday, July 23, and a new, creepy teaser is now available to give fans a glimpse into the bizarre events about to unfold in the film, as reported by screenrant.com. Check out the brief clip on this page.
MoviesVulture

M. Night Shyamalan’s Old Is Beautifully Made and Terribly Written

M. Night Shyamalan can make a shot of palm trees sinister, just by the way he moves a camera. Old opens with fronds dancing in front of a bright sky, and then transitions to the vacationing family on the road below, as though the humans are already an afterthought, fodder for the high concept horror awaiting them. Shyamalan’s always been great on a granular level, crafting shots that place you in the mindset of the characters, or, in the case of this new film, decidedly outside of it. The Sixth Sense goes careening in sympathetic terror down the hallway after a retreating Haley Joel Osment, only to reverse and show us what he sees — the bathrobed ghost starting after him — before closing up his blanket fort. Signs holds on Joaquin Phoenix’s face, shifting with him as he tries to get a better look at what he doesn’t yet know is an alien on the roof, only for the creature to jump down off screen, out of sight of the characters as well as that subjective lens, leaving rustling corn and a creaking swing in its wake.
MoviesNew York Post

‘Old’ review: M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller is ridiculous — and awesome

Running time: 108 minutes. Rated PG-13 (strong violence, disturbing images, suggestive content, partial nudity and brief strong language.) In theaters. M. Night Shyamalan’s new thriller, “Old,” is campy, poorly written, candy-colored and subtle as Eurovision. I was glued to every single second of it. Shyamalan’s films over the past several...

