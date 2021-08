As most everyone knows, The Tokyo Summer Olympic Games had to be pushed back a year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, and while the games have been fit to bursting with controversy, there were apparently several plans for the event that included an extremely meta-reference to Akira. In a released document, it seems that the Olympics weren't only going to make some big references to Akira, but also had many other anime references, as well as a reference to video game platformer Super Mario, in the Summer Games that take place in Japan this time around.