When it comes to football in virtual reality (VR), British studio Rezzil is very well acquainted with the subject as its core software is used by some of the biggest clubs in the world to help train their players. This knowledge has already been brought into the home for PC VR with Rezzil Index and soon Oculus Quest players will get a foot (head) in with Rezzil Player 22, a title that’s part trainer, part fitness app.