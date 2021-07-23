Calverton teen sets records in national powerlifting competition

In 2019, Andrew MacGray of Calverton wrestled and played football for Riverhead High School. But once the pandemic put sports on hiatus, he was stuck without a way to compete. With his strength from prior training fading, MacGray decided to pick up a few pieces of weightlifting equipment and create a home gym to get fit. It remained a hobby for a few months, a workout every once in a while with a friend. Eventually, he started lifting for two hours every day in October of last year.