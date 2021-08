New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp is battling life-threatening injuries sustained in a bicycle accident over the weekend in California. Knapp, 58, was biking near his home in Danville, Calif., on Saturday afternoon when he was struck by a vehicle at a busy intersection, the San Ramon Police Department confirmed to ESPN. The driver of the vehicle, whose name is being withheld, is cooperating with authorities. Drugs and alcohol were not a factor based on a preliminary report, police said.