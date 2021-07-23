Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Wissahickon Valley Park deemed a 'hot spot' for littering, overuse

By Hannah Kanik
phillyvoice.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn environmental protection organization is hosting several events at Wissahickon Valley Park this weekend in hopes of reducing the human toll on the popular woodland area. The nonprofit Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics has designated the Philadelphia park as one of its annual "hot spots" suffering from severe human-related impact. It cited excessive trash, trail erosion and damage to vegetation and trees. It has developed a plan that will help restore the Wissahickon and put preventative measures in place.

