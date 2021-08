The US major is keeping its capex at the low end of the range, despite a strong start to the year,. US major ExxonMobil turned a $1.1bn Q2 2020 loss into a $4.6bn profit a year later, thanks to strong oil and natural gas demand and its best-ever quarterly chemical and lubricants result. At $2.3bn, earnings from chemicals were half the total profit and the best ever in the company's history. Upstream earnings of $3.2bn were up from a loss of $1.6bn in Q2 2020.