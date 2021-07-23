Cancel
Brazil's independent truckers call for July 25 strike over high diesel prices

By Jeff Fick
spglobal.com
 8 days ago

Rio de Janeiro — Independent truckers across Brazil have called a for a strike on July 25 to protest against the high diesel prices. This comes even as the country's ongoing battle against the coronavirus undermined support for the strike, amid divisions between trade groups and unions that make up the group.

www.spglobal.com

Jair Bolsonaro
#Gas Prices#Truckers#Cntrc#Petrobras Ceo#Abrava#Cnta#Brazilians#Cnttl#National Petroleum Agency
Americas
Economy
Industry
Gas Price
Oil Prices
Brazil
IndustryInternational Business Times

Workers At World's Biggest Copper Mine In Chile Agree To Strike

Workers at the world's biggest copper mine, Chile's Escondida, have approved a strike after rejecting the final contract offer proposed by multinational owners BHP. Chile is the world's top producer of copper, making up 28 percent of global output. The mineral accounts for 10-15 percent of the South American country's GDP, with much of it exported to China, the world's biggest consumer.
Economyspglobal.com

ArcelorMittal plans EAF, DRI investments in Canada

Planned C$1.756 billion investment contingent on government support. ArcelorMittal and the Canadian government announced July 30 a planned C$1.756 billion ($1.41 billion) investment in decarbonization technologies at ArcelorMittal's Dofasco plant in Hamilton, Ontario, which includes the installation of a new electric arc furnace and direct reduced iron facility. Not registered?
Energy Industryspglobal.com

India's oil minister opens bid round in DSF-III auction

India's oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri opened the bid phase of the third round of Discovered Small Fields (DSF-III) on July 30, and invited foreign investors like BP and ExxonMobil to tap huge potentials offered by Asia's third-largest economy's hydrocarbon sector. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes &...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Peru sol, bonds hit as no finance minister named; Latam FX ends week lower

(Updates prices throughout, adds details) By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal July 30 (Reuters) - Peru's sol hit record lows and dollar bonds fell on Friday after newly elected President Pedro Castillo appointed a far-left prime minister but did not name a finance minister, while the Latin American currencies index headed for weekly losses. Castillo appointed Guido Bellido, a member of his Marxist party, as prime minister and did not name a finance minister in his cabinet, raising uncertainty about the direction of policy and the economy. The move, which dimmed hopes for a moderate administration, sent the 2060 bond issue down 1.4 cents on the dollar to trade at 88.8 cents, near to one-month lows. The 2032 issue fell 1 cent, Refinitiv data showed. Peru's sol sank 3.5%, putting it on course to end around 5% lower in July - its eight straight monthly decline. "The noise is likely to put upside pressure on (the sol) in the near term," said strategists at Citi. "We move to neutral our stance on Peru sovereign in our model portfolio due to cabinet choices." Most other Latam currencies also fell against a strong dollar, with the MSCI's index sliding 1.8% and heading for its worst month since January. Brazil's real weakened 2%, looking past data that showed public finances improved in June with government debt falling to 84% of GDP in June, lowest in a year. The real is set to break a three-month winning streak as political noise and rising COVID-19 cases weigh. Mexico's peso hit over three-week highs, before dropping 0.2%. Mexico's economy grew 19.7% in the second quarter compared with the same quarter a year earlier, when the formal and informal economy was largely shut down by coronavirus pandemic restrictions. It was the first year-on-year quarterly growth since before the pandemic. But as the coronavirus crisis continues and cases rise sharply, the economy is likely to slow in the third quarter, said William Jackson, chief EM economist at Capital Economics. Mexican shares, fell 0.8% after having scaled an all-time high last session. The fall broke an eight day winning run during which it gained 5.2%. Among other regional share markets, a 5% slide for car rental firm Localiza after second quarter results was the most on Brazil's Bovespa index, while declining iron ore prices weighed on miner Vale. MSCI's index of Latin American stocks was down 4.5%, its worst day since February and in line with a global downturn in equity markets as China shares fell on regulatory concerns, while Wall Street indices were weighed by disappointing Amazon results. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1846 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1276.77 -1.44 MSCI LatAm 2504.68 -4.1 Brazil Bovespa 122045.80 -2.89 Mexico IPC 51173.50 -0.89 Chile IPSA 4217.22 -0.86 Argentina MerVal 66229.87 -1.613 Colombia COLCAP 1236.74 -0.73 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1873 -2.12 Mexico peso 19.9067 -0.35 Chile peso 760.5 -0.30 Colombia peso 3874 -0.78 Peru sol 4.068 -3.52 Argentina peso (interbank) 96.6800 -0.03 Argentina peso (parallel) 178.5 0.84 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell and Edmund Blair)
Energy Industryktwb.com

Brazil’s Bolsonaro says oil company Petrobras will pay for free LPG

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday evening that state-controlled company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, has 3 billion reais ($575.5 million) to fund free LPG bottles to low-income people that cannot afford them. Liquified petroleum gas (LPG) bottles are used for cooking mainly by low-income...
Americaswibqam.com

Peru mired in uncertainty as hopes of moderate administration dims

LIMA (Reuters) – Peru was mired in uncertainty on Friday as bonds tumbled and the local currency weakened after newly-elected Socialist President Pedro Castillo appointed hard-left Marxist as prime minister while the key post of finance minister remained vacant. Guido Bellido was named prime minister, dimming hopes of a moderate...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

ExxonMobil aims to boost Permian output by 40,000 boe/d in Q3

ExxonMobil pumped 400,000 b/d of oil equivalent from the Permian Basin in Q2 021, which it aims to increase by 40,000 boe/d in Q3 through continued operating efficiencies, the company said July 30. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Jack Williams, senior vice president,...
Worldmining.com

Water crisis threatens iron transport on key Brazil river

Drought is making one of Brazil’s most important river systems unnavigable, making it more challenging and costly for the commodities powerhouse to get grains and iron ore out to global markets. The Parana River Basin in central Brazil is experiencing its worst water crisis in 91 years, according to the...
Industrymining.com

Vale revises down year-end iron ore output

Vale SA flagged potential production setbacks on Thursday amid temporary issues at multiple iron ore mines, but executives said the Brazilian miner was still on track to ramp up output in the second half of the year. In a presentation released on Thursday morning, the world’s second largest iron ore...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

Top soy producer Brazil to boost plantings for 15th year, Datagro

SAO PAULO, July 30 (Reuters) - Buoyed by strong demand, Brazilian farmers are poised to expand their soybean area for the 15th consecutive year, a survey by agribusiness consultancy Datagro released on Friday showed. The area planted with soybeans in the world’s largest producer and exporter is expected to increase...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

UK DATA: Oil output plunges 23% in May in pandemic aftermath

UK offshore oil production was down 23% on the year in May at 816,000 b/d, with crude output down 21% at 752,000 b/d, according to official data, likely reflecting post-pandemic 'catch-up' maintenance and spending cuts. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The May oil...
Industryspglobal.com

International Paper sees higher costs, supply chain snags through 2021

Tight transportation affecting inflows of raw materials, outflows of products. Pulp, paper feedstock caustic soda showing supply tightness, higher costs. International Paper expects to wrestle with choked supply chains through the rest of 2021 while restocking inventories and working to increase output, executives said July 29. Not registered?. Receive daily...
Industrywashingtonnewsday.com

As Brazil’s cropland is hit by frost, coffee prices soar to new highs.

As Brazil’s cropland is hit by frost, coffee prices soar to new highs. Coffee prices have soared to new highs as Brazil’s agriculture has been ravaged by frost. Coffee prices rose to multi-year highs this week after frost damaged harvests in the world’s largest producer, Brazil, continuing their spectacular increases this year.
Industrybondbuyer.com

Puerto Rico Oversight Board casts doubt on truckers' strike deal

The Puerto Rico Oversight Board cast doubt Friday on a temporary deal between the truckers and the interim governor which is pausing the truckers’ strike. Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday Gov. Pedro Pierluisi announced the temporary deal in two tweets. The deal was with the striking truckers’ union, Frente Amplio de Camioneros. Pierluisi was off the island and the deal was negotiated by Interim Governor Omar Marrero.

