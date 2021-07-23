Hot and dry

This afternoon may feature some showers and storms, but temperatures will be on the comfy side. Another day where we will stay below average temperature-wise in the mid 70s for highs, but this afternoon will feature the chance for some afternoon showers/storms but should clear out by the late evening. Periods of heavy rainfall and gusty winds may be possible. We keep things mainly below average through Tuesday with more sunshine. Isolated chances for rain mid-week, but overall we should be staying on the dry side! Temperatures eventually will warm back up by mid-week to more average-like in the low 80s.