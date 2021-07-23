Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Hot and dry

By KXAS-TV (NBC5)
Dallas News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA change in the jet stream pattern means an increase in temperatures across North Texas this weekend into next week. The high pressure system responsible for the hot weather has been over the Western United States much of the summer, but now it’s shifting east into the Central U.S. More...

www.dallasnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Weather#North Texas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Sarasota, FLMysuncoast.com

Hot and dry Sunday - Good Morning Suncoast Weather Sunday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have another hot, humid, and dry day for Sunday. Highs near 90° will feel like mid 100s. Normally that would be a beach day for many, but Red Tide continues across our Suncoast beaches, so a pool may be the better option. The most extreme Red Tide for the state of Florida is right here on the Suncoast. Intense respiratory irritation was reported Saturday at Nokomis and Venice beaches, but only slight at Coquina and Siesta Key. The intensity changes from day to day. Southwest winds will keep pushing Red Tide and dead fish toward shore.
Texas Statecrossroadstoday.com

Heat Index Temperatures continue to make the headlines here in South Texas

VICTORIA , Texas-: Tonight: Mostly clear skies with light winds while temperatures stay around average. Low: 77 degrees. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. A 10% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Sunday. : Partly sunny skies with light winds while temperatures stay around average. High: 94 degrees. Winds: SW 5-10 mph....
Environment27 First News

Some showers and storms possible this afternoon

This afternoon may feature some showers and storms, but temperatures will be on the comfy side. Another day where we will stay below average temperature-wise in the mid 70s for highs, but this afternoon will feature the chance for some afternoon showers/storms but should clear out by the late evening. Periods of heavy rainfall and gusty winds may be possible. We keep things mainly below average through Tuesday with more sunshine. Isolated chances for rain mid-week, but overall we should be staying on the dry side! Temperatures eventually will warm back up by mid-week to more average-like in the low 80s.
EnvironmentPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Thunderstorms move into area this afternoon

Dry conditions this morning will transition to showers and thunderstorms across the area this afternoon and evening. A cold front will spark scattered showers later today. Rain chances will increase in coverage through the early afternoon. A few thunderstorms are possible this afternoon into the evening hours. Isolated severe thunderstorms are likely for our far northeastern cities. Gusty winds, lightning, and isolated heavy downpours are possible.
EnvironmentDallas News

Thunderstorms return on Sunday

Oppressive heat continued into the weekend with the high on Saturday again reaching 100 at DFW Airport, and with even higher Heat Index values. A Heat Advisory will expire at 7 pm Saturday. But a rare early August cold front will arrive Sunday afternoon, bringing some relief. The summertime cold...
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS LA

Hot, Dry And Windy: Critical Fire Weather Coming To Southland

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Critical fire weather conditions are coming to Southern California next week, forecasters said Saturday. The National Weather Service said hot, dry and windy conditions are expected Sunday through Thursday across interior valleys, mountains and deserts, with unseasonably dry fuels. Humidity levels will fall to between 7% and 20% across interior areas Sunday, then between 5% and 15% on Monday. Onshore winds are also expected to become more widespread, with gusts generally between 20 and 35 mph across each afternoon and evening, with isolated gusts to 40 mph near the Antelope Valley foothills. Similar conditions will potentially continue Tuesday into Thursday, forecasters said. Temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees most of next week in the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys and parts of the San Fernando Valley. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
EnvironmentDallas News

August cold front arrives today

August begins hot and humid, followed by afternoon and evening storms.Afternoon highs will range from the mid to upper 90s, with heat index values up to 109. A Heat Advisory is in effect for parts of North Texas until 7 p.m. But a rare early August cold front will arrive this afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will accompany the front. Some storms could be strong or severe with the main threat being damaging wind gusts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy