Re: What I would like to see…..

The UCLA football team comes in at No. 20 in ESPN's stability rankings. What are the stability rankings? According to Bill Connelly, the creator of the S&P+, the rankings are a measure of the most stable programs in regards to coaching stability, roster stability (Connelly's returning production rankings are used here and also accounts for transfers), and performance stability (which is measured by the S&P+ numbers over the last five years). Each of the three factors is awarded points for consistency in that area of the program which adds up to the total score given to each program.
Comments / 0