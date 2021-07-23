WNC Nature Center coyote Barney passes away

It is with great sadness that the WNC Nature Center announces the passing of one of its most well-known and cherished residents. Beloved coyote Barney passed away July 22. He had been struggling with health issues over the past few months and was not responding to medical treatment. One of the older residents of the Nature Center at age 15, Barney joined the Nature Center family in April 2006 after he was found as an orphaned pup nearby.