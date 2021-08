I am no fan of the recently retired ACC Commish but I want to put his sorry job as commish in perspective. He did not have sole decision making authority to implement changes within the ACC. He was governed by the ACC University Presidents, ADs and BOTs. Why did the ACC university leaders let Swofford negoiate the worst tv contract of any power 5 conference? Why did they approve a 20 year tv contract. No other power 5 school had signed a 20 year tv contract. Did the powers that be feel that the ACC was so weak that any tv deal was better than no tv deal? Did any ACC President, AD, or BOT object to the contract that was negoiated? How involved in the negoiation were the ACC members?