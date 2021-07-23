BritBox Customers Stunned When Billed 100 Times Their Monthly Fee (EXCLUSIVE)

There's a reason Amazon has become a near-daily shopping destination for many of its customers: it offers access to millions of products, it has unparalleled shipping times, and its prices are lower than many of its competitors. However, with so many items from so many vendors available in one place, a few are bound to slip through the cracks when it comes to safety. Now, a product sold exclusively through Amazon is subject to a new recall over the safety risk it presents, and authorities are telling anyone who bought one not to use it. Read on to find out if you should be getting rid of this Amazon purchase now.