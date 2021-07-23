Summer Trip Giveaway Challenges Travelers To Pack Light For Philly - Literally

The Pack Light. Plan Big. For Philly. Summer Giveaway Offers Travelers The Chance To Win One Of Five Exclusive Weekend Getaways. Would you hit the road for a summer getaway with nothing but a fanny pack? VISIT PHILADELPHIA® is betting on it as it launches its Pack Light. Plan Big. For Philly. Summer Giveaway — part of a $2.5 million regional tourism marketing campaign to entice leisure travelers to visit. Beginning today through August 25, 20201, those eager to make the most of summer can head to visitphilly.com/summergiveaway to enter for the chance to win one of five fanny packs that hold tickets and gift cards — valued at $3,300 each — for an exclusive, unforgettable weekend escape to Philadelphia.