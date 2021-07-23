Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Summer Trip Giveaway Challenges Travelers To Pack Light For Philly - Literally

Cover picture for the articleThe Pack Light. Plan Big. For Philly. Summer Giveaway Offers Travelers The Chance To Win One Of Five Exclusive Weekend Getaways. Would you hit the road for a summer getaway with nothing but a fanny pack? VISIT PHILADELPHIA® is betting on it as it launches its Pack Light. Plan Big. For Philly. Summer Giveaway — part of a $2.5 million regional tourism marketing campaign to entice leisure travelers to visit. Beginning today through August 25, 20201, those eager to make the most of summer can head to visitphilly.com/summergiveaway to enter for the chance to win one of five fanny packs that hold tickets and gift cards — valued at $3,300 each — for an exclusive, unforgettable weekend escape to Philadelphia.

