Hotel Andra to reopen in August along with Tom Douglas' Lola at limited capacity

Tom Douglas, who sounded the alarm and shuttered all his restaurants when the pandemic hit last year, is inching back into downtown. The James Beard Award-winning restaurateur who received $10 million from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund, plans to reopen The Carlile Room in mid-August and then Lola, according to management. He has also moved his two marquee brands into the former Dahlia Lounge restaurant space. The downtown Serious Pie, which reopened last year, has relocated into that prime real estate. Douglas also knocked down the wall separating Dahlia Bakery and Dahlia Lounge to expand his bread and dessert operations. Unlike the former tiny, claustrophobic Dahlia Bakery that was more for to-go orders, the new bakery is a sit-down cafe with plenty of indoor and outdoor seating. The bakery operates Wednesday-Sunday, but management is rushing to hire more pastry cooks to open daily to take advantage of the returning tourists and office workers.