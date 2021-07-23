Cancel
Lifestyle

Hotel Andra to reopen in August along with Tom Douglas' Lola at limited capacity

By Megan Campbell
Puget Sound Business Journal
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The restaurant industry has been struggling to hire employees and many are offering signing bonuses as much as $1,200.

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle, WA
The Puget Sound Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

Tom Douglas
Lifestyle
Economy
