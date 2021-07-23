Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Groups worry about tapping COVID relief for infrastructure

By KEVIN FREKING and LISA MASCARO
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13KvIt_0b6B6jSo00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Organizations representing long-term care facilities on Friday urged lawmakers working on a bipartisan infrastructure plan to avoid dipping into COVID-relief funds to help pay for the roughly $600 billion in new spending sought for the public works buildout.

The request comes as lawmakers are struggling to finish up negotiations over the package amid stubborn disagreements over how to pay for the new spending. Lawmakers and staff are expected to work through the weekend, sorting through the flurry of tensions over funds for water resources, public transit and other details in what they hope are the final stages of their work.

The groups representing the long-term care facilities said tapping virus relief dollars would be “short-sighted, especially as COVID-19 variants continue to spread." They noted the Delta variant that now accounts for most of the new cases and threatens "the safety of our nation’s seniors and their caregivers.”

Senators working on the infrastructure plan hope to have a bill ready to be voted on next week. President Joe Biden has made passing the bipartisan plan a top priority, the first of his two-part $4 trillion proposal to rebuild, but a Senate test vote failed this week after Republicans said they needed more time to finish the package and review the details.

Negotiators have struggled over how to pay for the new spending without raising income taxes or user fees such as the federal gas tax. They’re looking at other sources, including undoing a Trump-era rule on pharmaceutical rebates, redirecting billions of unspent dollars from last year's COVID relief and tapping other potential funding streams.

Even if the negotiators strike an agreement, it's not at all clear the funding sources will pass muster with the Congressional Budget Office, the chief arbiter of many bills in Congress. If the final accounting shows the package is not fully paid for, some lawmakers may balk and use that as another reason to vote against it.

“Folks will always find a problem with our pay-fors,” Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said on Bloomberg Television. “On the other hand, we will have it paid for and we will be able to not just pay for it, but point towards long-term gains the society, the economy will benefit from, according to multiple economists from across the political spectrum.”

Groups representing nursing homes and other long-term care facilities called on the negotiators Friday not to redirect money from a fund established to reimburse health care providers for expenses and lost revenue due to COVID-19.

The Department of Health and Human Services said Friday there is about $24 billion not yet allocated to providers, out of about $178 billion Congress approved for the fund through various relief measures.

The groups said some of their members have not been able to get reimbursement for expenses and lost revenue incurred in the latter months of 2020 and this year and were anxiously awaiting another round of funding from HHS.

A Democratic aide granted anonymity to discuss the negotiations confirmed that how to redirect certain COVID relief dollars is still among the issues that have not yet been resolved. Another is the amount of money that would be dedicated to public transit. There are also disputes over broadband funds and labor laws, the aide said.

Sens. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, the chairman of the Banking Committee, and Tom Carper of Delaware, the chairman of the Environment and Public Works Committee, released a joint statement saying that “robust funding” for transit is a must.

“We will not support any package that neglects this fundamental part of our nation’s infrastructure,” the two senators said.

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said that 20% of funding from the Highway Trust Fund traditionally goes to transit versus 80% for roads and bridges, and there is concern from Republicans that the bipartisan framework changes that ratio to the advantage of transit.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., has also voiced concerns about the water and wastewater segments of the bill. She warned that she can’t commit to supporting a final bill if didn’t fully fund a $35.9 billion water bill that she sponsored and which passed the Senate by a vote of 89-2.

Carper said senators were assured that the legislation would be fully funded, but “now we’re hearing it may be moved around.” He said that $15 billion may be specifically allocated for lead pipe removal, rather than giving the states and local governments the flexibility to use that money as they deem most appropriate, which could include lead pipe removal.

The final package would need the support of 60 senators in the evenly split 50-50 Senate to advance past a filibuster. Last week's test vote failed along party lines.

The package would next go to the House, where some Democrats are fearful that their priorities have been overlooked during the Senate negotiations and are warning that their votes should not be taken for granted.

Congress would next turn to Biden's broader goals that are being drawn up in a $3.5 trillion package that Democrats plan to pass on their own under special budget reconciliation rules that would allow for a 51-vote threshold in the Senate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
61K+
Followers
57K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Carper
Person
Sherrod Brown
Person
Tammy Duckworth
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mitt Romney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Senate Democrats#Economy#Covid#Covid#Ap#Buildout#Republicans#Trump#Bloomberg Television#Hhs#Democratic#The Banking Committee#The Highway Trust Fund#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Jackson, MSWLBT

Infrastructure bill exceeds $1 trillion

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Millions in federal dollars could be headed to Mississippi in the future to help fix our aging infrastructure. Currently, lawmakers in the Senate are debating a massive infrastructure bill. The infrastructure bill now being debated in the Senate amounts to $1.2 trillion. The money would be...
Congress & CourtsCommercial Observer

Bipartisan $550B Infrastructure Bill Inches Forward in Senate

Senators hammered out the details of the $550 billion infrastructure bill and voted to advance it to the floor of the U.S. Senate Wednesday night. Although the full text of the bill — dubbed the “American Jobs Plan” — has not been released yet, the package calls for $110 billion for roads, bridges and infrastructure projects; $40 billion for bridge repairs and replacements; $39 billion for public transit; $66 billion for passenger and freight rails; and $65 billion for high-speed broadband, according to CNBC.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Charleston Press

Ironically but true, the president elected mainly to be different from the last guy is feeding his own ego while his approval rating goes down every day, poll

Joe Biden was required to only be different from the previous guy, but instead of accomplishing that one simple task he started feeding his own ego shortly after taking over the White House. But the honeymoon is over and someone should remind Joe about that. Meanwhile, following the initial rating...
POTUSMSNBC

Jim Jordan clumsily adds new details to his Jan. 6 call with Trump

When it comes to the Jan. 6 attack, and his interactions with Donald Trump the day of the insurrectionist riot, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) has generally adopted a confident posture. "If they call me, I got nothing to hide," the Ohio Republican boasted early last week. This week, that confidence...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
CBS Philly

‘We Are At A Pivotal Moment’: Gov. Tom Wolf Begs Pennsylvania Lawmakers To Talk To Unvaccinated Constituents

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf wants the General Assembly to ask their constituents to get vaccinated as the commonwealth faces a new wave of COVID-19 cases. In a letter dated July 29, Wolf wrote the state is eighth in the number of first COVID vaccine doses administered. The state recently announced a campaign to text residents who missed their second doses. The governor also writes the state is 45th in the country for new cases. However, the numbers are still frightening, Wolf says. “Unfortunately, the rising tide of the Delta variant is lifting case numbers in all states, and Pennsylvania...
New York City, NYinformnny.com

Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19. “New Yorkers fought long and hard and sacrificed a lot to get to where we are today – where we are not just surviving but living life,” Governor Cuomo said. “But our fight is not over, and we know this because the Delta variant continues to infect more and more people, particularly those who are still unvaccinated. We cannot risk throwing away all of our hard-won progress, so I urge everyone who still needs their shot to get it right away and help protect themselves, their neighbors and their loved ones.”
Texas Statecheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Rachel Maddow Reveal In July That Joe Biden’s Approval Rating Is Higher Than Ted Cruz In Texas?

A post shared on Instagram claims MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow recently revealed President Joe Biden has a higher approval rating in Texas than Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. While Maddow did highlight in May a poll that showed Biden having a higher approval rating than Cruz in Texas, a more recent poll from June 2021 shows Biden’s and Cruz’s respective approval ratings were the same. Maddow has not highlighted any other polls comparing their approval ratings on her show or her social media recently.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

Democratic swing vote Senator Kyrsten Sinema REFUSES to cancel her vacation to stay and make sure the infrastructure and budget bills get passed after Schumer said he could delay recess

Democratic swing vote, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that she would not be staying in town through the August recess - as she already had vacation plans. On Friday, Politico's Playbook cited several unnamed Senate sources reporting that the Arizona Democrat told the party leader that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy