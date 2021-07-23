Michigan COVID-19 infections double in 2 weeks

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan is reporting an average of 431 new daily COVID-19 infections over three days, up 47% from the same period a week earlier. Cases have gone up in all but one state over the past two weeks, which health officials nationally have attributed to the fast-spreading delta variant. Michigan’s seven-day average, 332, is double what is was two weeks ago. Its two-week case rate, however, is better than in all but four states.