North Dakotans Can Carry A Gun- But People Will Still Freak Out.

It will probably take society a little while to get used to the idea of someone sitting on a park bench reading a newspaper. Not because nobody reads the newspaper anymore, but because this person is wearing a tactical vest and has a holstered gun at their side. It's not illegal to do any of those things. You don't need a permit to read the paper or play make-believe soldier all dressed up in your super cool tactical gear. You also don't need to have a permit to carry that gun either.