Politics

North Dakotans Can Carry A Gun- But People Will Still Freak Out.

By Scott McGowan
 9 days ago
It will probably take society a little while to get used to the idea of someone sitting on a park bench reading a newspaper. Not because nobody reads the newspaper anymore, but because this person is wearing a tactical vest and has a holstered gun at their side. It's not illegal to do any of those things. You don't need a permit to read the paper or play make-believe soldier all dressed up in your super cool tactical gear. You also don't need to have a permit to carry that gun either.

Politics
Related
Law
Cool 98.7

Will Stand Your Ground Law Cause Homicide to Increase in North Dakota?

On August 1, North Dakotans will officially be able to use deadly force against intruders without first retreating. There is a pretty controversial law going into effect this Sunday. On August 1, North Dakotans will no longer legally have to attempt to retreat before resorting to deadly force during an intrusion. There is the excitement that people can protect themselves by any means necessary. But there is also a fear that people may become "trigger happy."
Mandan, ND
Cool 98.7

Smoke Covers North Dakota- Where Exactly Is It Coming From?

Where there's smoke there's fire...ok, so where is the fire?. Don't just tell me Canadian wildfires. Could we be a bit more specific eh?. Generally one would assume if smoke would be flowing into Bismarck/Mandan it would be coming from the West. I'm just saying that wind, rain, snow most everything that moves into our area generally moves in from the West. But...
Technology
Cool 98.7

Electronic Posting In North Dakota To Be Unleashed August 1st

My biggest form of entertainment in North Dakota is walking the prairies of North Dakota hunting and fishing. Nothing else even comes close. I've been lucky enough to establish some great relationships with landowners over the years in our great state, that has given me access to some incredible fishing and hunting.
Bismarck, ND
Cool 98.7

Do You Think Teachers In North Dakota Have Summers Off?

If I were you, I'd choose my words very carefully...or your next stop is the principal's office!. Go ahead and say teachers have summers off. See how that works for ya. Having years of experience as a radio host, I've learned my job is to entertain other than to agitate. With the exception of this certain September morning, just a few short years ago. With back to school still fresh in everyone's brain, I made a comment along the lines of...

