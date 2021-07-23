Sponsored: National Tequila Day Just Hits Different This Year

Volcán Tequila Asks Consumers to Tag Businesses ‘With Heart’

Calling this trend now: Celebrations are back, gatherings with friends are back, optimism is back.

If there are any lessons we’ve learned from the past year, it’s that genuine moments with friends never go out of style. If anything, celebrations, no matter how big, are now more important than ever. It could be a night at a bar or drinks shared outside in a park. Celebrations don’t have to be big to be meaningful.

This National Tequila Day (July 24), spark celebration of your own. It might be as simple as a brisk margarita in a gorgeous glass, or a social media-ready drinks moment with the besties. What’s true is that the past year has shown us how much authentic moments matter.

Volcán de Mi Tierra, a humble spirit made in the heart of Jalisco, is showcasing a way consumers can celebrate in more ways than one.

“At Volcán, everything we do comes from the heart,” Volcán de Mi Tierra ambassador Juan Carlos Ruiz says. “We only use the heart of the agave, which gives the liquid a distinctive sweetness. This idea of ‘working with heart’ is part of everything we do, from harvest to bottling, and you can taste it in the finished spirit.”

Starting on July 24 and running through July 31, Volcán is hosting a social media sweepstakes aimed at sharing the spotlight with local businesses that have operated with “100% heart” over the past year. To enter, consumers must post a photo on social (Instagram or Facebook) of their favorite small business tagging them (plus why they love them!) and @VolcanTequila, along with the friend they’d bring to Mexico and complete the entry with hashtag #VisitVolcanSweepstakes. Each post counts as one entry and one entry is permitted per day through July 31.

Five randomly selected winners plus one guest each will be treated to a complimentary trip to Jalisco for an immersive, one-of-a-kind experience into the heart of Volcán Tequila, to visit the distillery and learn about its authentic Mexican heritage.

To make drinks from the heart, take the time to invest in quality ingredients, starting with a premium spirit like Volcán de Mi Tierra and paying attention to every detail, down to glassware and photo-ready fresh garnishes. It’s easier than ever to shake up a bar-worthy cocktail at home. Reserve Bar is offering a limited-edition Volcán de Mi Tierra cocktail delivery kit.

“What bartenders know is that every detail, no matter how small, matters,” Ruiz says. Take salts, for example. Try out various salts, such as smoked salts or spicy salts, on the edges of glasses as garnishes.

On National Tequila Day, you can’t go wrong with the timeless margarita, which delivers a zing of flavor with not a lot of effort. Volcán’s signature recipe comes together in three easy steps. In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, combine two ounces of Volcán Blanco Tequila, one ounce of fresh lime juice and three-fourths ounce of agave syrup. Shake briskly until well-mixed and chilled. Strain into a chilled glass and garnish with a fresh lime wedge. If you’re feeling fancy, rim the edge of the glass with a spicy salt before pouring in the drink.

The three-ingredient drink, a favorite of bartenders and hostesses everywhere, can be a secret weapon to parties and gatherings of all kinds. Volcán’s Jalisco Mule is a crowd-pleaser. In a highball or Collins glass filled with ice, add two ounces of Volcán Blanco Tequila and a half-ounce fresh lime juice. Slowly top with chilled high-quality ginger beer and stir. Garnish with candied ginger or a dehydrated lime wheel.

For a post-dinner drink meant to be lingered over, consider Volcán’s riff on the Old Fashioned. Add an orange peel, one dash of Angostura bitter and a quarter-ounce of agave nectar to a rock glass. Lightly muddle, then fill with ice. Add three ounces Volcán Reposado Tequila, and stir to mix.

Given everything we’ve gone through, this is the National Tequila Day we deserve. Before you sip on your Volcán cocktail, lift a toast in honor of your favorite local small business. Celebrate with a drink while also celebrating the businesses that have kept San Diego thriving.

And who knows, maybe your next Volcán drink might be in the heart of Jalisco itself.

The sweepstakes is subject to Terms & Conditions available here.