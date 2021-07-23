Dallas-area may finally hit temperature milestone this weekend
DALLAS — The weather in Dallas this summer has been warm but not all that hot, which has resulted in Big D having not yet experienced a triple-digit temperature in 2021. On average, Dallas experiences its first 100-degree day on July 1 and the city came close on that day this year, with the mercury topping out at 98 degrees. Dallas also flirted with the century mark a few other times this month, but AccuWeather forecasters say the city is likely to notch its first day of the year at 100 as the end of the month nears.www.yourstephenvilletx.com
