Green: What will going back to the future look like?
One of the best dates I ever went on in high school was to the movie “Back to the Future.” Not because of my date, who was a hunky blonde, blue-eyed football player. He was nice, and I planned to marry him for about two whole weeks until we had a young lover’s quarrel about I-don't-remember-what and the whole relationship disintegrated into bits of ash, floating in the wind. But one Friday night before the doomsday destruction of our love, he took me to that movie, and held my hand, and I barely even knew when he got up to refill the popcorn because I was so absorbed in the on-screen drama.www.yourstephenvilletx.com
