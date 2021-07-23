Cancel
Ames, IA

Old couches, televisions and more can find new home at Ames' 2021 Rummage RAMPage

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rummage RAMPage is back just in time for the yearly shuffle of Ames renters, as many leases in town begin and end. The yearly event is a communitywide sale at the Ames Intermodal Facility, 129 Hayward Ave., of people's unwanted but useable items, keeping them out of landfills. Frustration over couches and other unwanted items left on curbs around Ames launched the start of this citywide garage sale in 2016.

