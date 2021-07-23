Cancel
Video shows 75-year-old Tased without warning by now-fired Colorado police officer

By Summer Lin
myrtlebeachonline.com
 8 days ago

Body camera video released Thursday shows an unarmed 75-year-old man being Tased by a former Colorado police officer after authorities showed up at his door. The footage, released by Michael Clark’s lawyer Sarah Schielke, shows Idaho Springs Police Department officers arriving at Clark’s home on May 30 after a confrontation with a neighbor. Clark answers the door to the police and asks “What do you want?” (Warning: the video may be disturbing to some viewers.)

