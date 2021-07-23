Special Weather Statement issued for DeKalb, North Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 17:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: DeKalb; North Fulton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH FULTON AND NORTHWESTERN DEKALB COUNTIES UNTIL 615 PM EDT At 551 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over North Atlanta, or near Decatur. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph...pea sized hail...frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Atlanta, Decatur, Sandy Springs, Chamblee, Doraville, Clarkston, North Decatur, North Atlanta, North Druid Hills, Druid Hills, Tucker, Virginia Highland, Piedmont Park, Scottdale, Brookhaven and La Vista. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...40MPH