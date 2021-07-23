Live Oak drive-by shooting suspect arrested in Idaho
LIVE OAK — A man suspected of involvement in a Jan. 13 Soquel Drive shooting that left one man injured has been arrested in Idaho. A spokesperson for the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said Friday officials were awaiting the extradition of Patrick Diaz, 29, to face local charges. Diaz is the second individual arrested in connection with the case, coming months after Daniel Tostado, 19, of Watsonville, was arrested Feb. 16 and held without bail.www.santacruzsentinel.com
