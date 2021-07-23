Special Weather Statement issued for Animas River Basin, Southwest San Juan Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Animas River Basin; Southwest San Juan Mountains SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 350 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bayfield, or 10 miles southeast of Durango, moving south at 5 mph. Half inch hail, winds in excess of 30 mph and heavy rainfall will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Falfa and Oxford. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 160 in Colorado between mile markers 93 and 100. Colorado 172 between mile markers 13 and 22.