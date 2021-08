Special Weather Statement issued for Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bear Lake Valley; Bear River Range; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region CLUSTER OF THUNDERSTORMS EXTENDING FROM NEAR HOLBROOK TO NEAR LIBERTY ACROSS THE SOUTHEAST HIGHLANDS MOVING SOUTHEAST TOWARD THE UTAH BORDER THROUGH 430 PM MDT At 343 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles east of Oneida Narrows Reservoir to near Swanlake to near Holbrook Summit, moving southeast at 20 mph. Brief moderate rain, small hail, occasional lightning, and wind gusts to 40 mph are possible with these storms as they drift southeast toward Ridgedale, Riverdale, and Paris through 430 PM MDT. Locations impacted include Preston, Malad, Swanlake, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Pleasantview, Dingle, Cherry Creek Rest Area, Holbrook Summit, Paris, Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Bloomington, Oxford, Ovid, Border Summit, Liberty, Mink Creek, Samaria and Whitney.