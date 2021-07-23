Special Weather Statement issued for San Juan River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: San Juan River Basin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN ARCHULETA AND SOUTHEASTERN LA PLATA COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM MDT At 349 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles east of Bayfield, or 27 miles northwest of Dulce, moving southwest at 25 mph. Dime size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Ignacio, Allison, Arboles and Tiffany. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 160 in Colorado between mile markers 114 and 131. Colorado 151 between mile markers 1 and 33. Colorado 172 between mile markers 5 and 10.alerts.weather.gov
