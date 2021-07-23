Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Koochiching County, MN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Koochiching by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 16:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-23 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Koochiching The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Koochiching County in north central Minnesota * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 450 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mizpah, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Mizpah around 455 PM CDT. Gemmell around 505 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Margie. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Koochiching County, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Duluth, MN
City
Margie, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Mobile Homes#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Gymnastics-Biles withdraws from floor event final

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Simone Biles will not compete in Monday's floor exercise final, leaving her with just one more event to win another medal at the Tokyo Games. USA Gymnastics said on Sunday that Biles had withdrawn from the event final for floor and would make a decision later this week on the beam, the one remaining event she is qualified for at this Games.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New mask guidelines trigger backlash

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new mask guidance is spurring confusion and backlash as the country tries to respond to the shifting threat of the delta variant. Many public health experts called the CDC prudent for recommending that even fully vaccinated Americans should wear masks in indoor...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump PACs brought in over $82M for the first half of 2021

Former President Trump 's political action committees (PACs) raked in over $82 million in the first half of 2021, according to political finance filings made public Saturday, with the ex-commander-in-chief reporting more than $100 million available on hand. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings, first reported by The Washington Post,...
Foreign PolicyNBC News

U.S. announces Cuba sanctions as Biden meets with Cuban American leaders

The Biden administration imposed new sanctions against two top Cuban officials and the Cuban National Revolutionary Police for their role in the crackdown against anti-government protesters in Cuba. The announcement came right before President Joe Biden hosted Cuban-American leaders, including Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., and Manny...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Walt Disney Co. will mandate Covid vaccines for U.S. workers

The Walt Disney Co., a media conglomerate that owns Disney theme parks, ABC networks, and namesake movie studios, will require all salaried and non-union employees to receive a Covid-19 vaccine, according to a statement. “At The Walt Disney Company, the safety and well-being of our employees during the pandemic has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy