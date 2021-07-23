Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Koochiching by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 16:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-23 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Koochiching The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Koochiching County in north central Minnesota * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 450 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mizpah, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Mizpah around 455 PM CDT. Gemmell around 505 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Margie. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH