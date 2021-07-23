UNCONSTITUTIONAL: Shiawassee County employees to return hazard pay bonuses
(SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich.) – The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners released a statement following Prosecuting Attorney Scott Koerner stating the county's hazard payouts with grant funds were not constitutional. In their statement, the Board of Commissioners say their gesture was "misinterpreted" and that the board initially voted 6-0 in favor of accepting the premium payments from the American Recovery Act.nbc25news.com
