A 2 way contract gives the player the NBA G-league salary (pro-rated for # of games played in G-league) of $75k. The player can be called up for a maximum of 45 days in the NBA and for those games will be paid the NBA minimum salary prorated for the # of games played in the NBA (so 45 days gives you $204k). 10 day contracts are separate and different and not for 2 way players. A 10 day contract is for an NBA free agent to sign. A player can only sign 2 with the same team consecutively - else he has to be signed to a full rest-of-season contract with that team.