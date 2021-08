It was 20 years ago when they were on the cusp of becoming a nationally relevant brand in football, but nowadays (if anything) they aren't really known for much among the regional college sports fans out here besides losing to teams they shouldn't (JMU, ODU, Liberty, etc). Still, I'd say the average person where I live associates their football team as more of the "main" program from Virginia than ours, but I don't think it's a huge disparity nor does it really mean all that much in the big picture.