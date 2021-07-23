My interest in sports generally has declined over the past few years.

I have remained pretty fanatical about college bball and lacrosse (probably due to our great success there), but interest in all other sports has waned significantly. I have pretty much stopped watching pro sports, including the NFL other than the occasional Steelers game. It has not been a conscious decision--just a gradual waning of interest and diversion of time to other activities. I suspect some of the infiltration of politics into sports has had some effect on my interest in sports generally, but I don't think that is the primary factor. I think NIL and yet another apparent round of conference shuffling will probably be the final straw(s) for me, particularly if we are left out in the cold after the deck gets reshuffled. I don't begrudge young athletes making money on their NIL necessarily, but it has finally stripped the ability to maintain the illusion/delusion that they are amateurs playing as representatives of their universities as an adjunct to obtaining an education. I just don't think I'll feel the same affinity to the University's athletes that I have in the past. I'm sure that I'll watch some games, particularly if we're doing well. But I don't foresee myself rearranging my schedule to avoid missing games or to make trips to Charlottesville, and I don't foresee myself making the same monetary investment that I have in the past.