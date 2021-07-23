Cancel
Henderson, NV

Attorney, businessman Malgeri seeks 3rd Congressional District seat

By Rory Appleton
reviewjournal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHenderson attorney, small businessman and Iraq War veteran Noah Malgeri has begun campaigning for the 2022 Republican nomination in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, saying concerns over government corruption and the country’s shaky spot on the national stage have motivated him toward public service. “The last couple years I’ve just been...

