A buzz has been building as to whom will be the starter at quarterback on September 4th when Michigan football opens the gates with Western Michigan. The returning Cade McNamara, transfer Alan Bowman, and freshman sensation J.J. McCarthy are all viable candidates to battle for the most popular position on the Michigan football roster this fall. McNamara is the favorite for most, but some have speculated what if it isn’t McNamara who takes the first snap this fall?