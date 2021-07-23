It's over for the ACC. We need to join the B1G ASAP

Does Jimbo have enough pull at aTm to make a push to join the ACC? I think aTm would be a good fit and definitely boost the market with adding Texas viewership. I cannot think of one reason why TAM and Jimbo would even want to come to the ACC. They make way more money and play way more meaningful games week in and week out and have a recruiting advantage being in the SEC. A lot of people would get fired at TAM if they even brought up such a nonsensical topic IMO. If they come to the ACC, they are still in the same spot they are in, in the SEC West, will finish 2nd to us like they do to Bama now, they would just play less meaningful games, be more irrelevant and make less money. Besides that Mrs. Lincoln, how was the show?