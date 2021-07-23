Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

It's over for the ACC. We need to join the B1G ASAP

By rdy7p Joined:
sportswar.com
 9 days ago

After reading mikeysurf's post below I'm now convinced that the ACC has run out of options and can't really be fixed. Since the absorption of the Big East teams, football has gotten worse except for Clemson. It's every school for themselves now. Swoff botched the media deal and it kept...

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asap#American Football#Acc#Mikeysurf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
College Sportsthespun.com

Big 12 Reportedly Considering Merger With Another Conference

The race to form super conferences within college football is on. Texas and Oklahoma are headed to the SEC, so where does the Big 12 go from here? The Pac-12 isn’t just an option, but is involved in ongoing discussions among conference leaders. On thursday, conference leaders discussed “reaching out”...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Not Happy With Changes To College Football

The college football landscape is changing in a hurry, and Kirk Herbstreit of ESPN’s College GameDay isn’t happy about it. It’s official. The SEC will be expanding to include the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns, plucking the two powerhouses from the Big 12 in the process. Tradition has always played a integral part of what makes college football special, but money speaks louder.
Oklahoma Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach shares his thoughts on Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC

Considering his history coaching against Texas and Oklahoma, there may not be a better active coach in the SEC to ask about expansion than Mike Leach. Long before taking over at Mississippi State, Leach was the head coach of Texas Tech from 2000-2009, during which time Leach led the Red Raiders to their finest moments in the Big 12.
Basketballchatsports.com

Ex-Pitt star Tray Woodall joins coaching staff at Fordham

Former Pitt star Tray Woodall accepted a position on Kyle Neptune’s staff at Fordham on Wednesday morning, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Woodall is the second former Pitt standout to join the Fordham staff, as Ronald Ramon left a position on the Pitt staff to take a job at Fordham in May.
College Sportstigernet.com

Re: Say ND joins the ACC…

Does Jimbo have enough pull at aTm to make a push to join the ACC? I think aTm would be a good fit and definitely boost the market with adding Texas viewership. I cannot think of one reason why TAM and Jimbo would even want to come to the ACC. They make way more money and play way more meaningful games week in and week out and have a recruiting advantage being in the SEC. A lot of people would get fired at TAM if they even brought up such a nonsensical topic IMO. If they come to the ACC, they are still in the same spot they are in, in the SEC West, will finish 2nd to us like they do to Bama now, they would just play less meaningful games, be more irrelevant and make less money. Besides that Mrs. Lincoln, how was the show?
NFLsaturdaytradition.com

B1G fan’s guide to SEC Media Days

Like it or not as a Big Ten fan, but the SEC is a standard-setter. For instance, would we have even had a college football season last year if not for SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and the way he navigated the pandemic?. The SEC is home to many of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy