With Texas and Oklahoma reportedly close to joining the SEC, and discussions of ESPN’s role in making this happen and the benefits they could see from it, it’s worth looking at why they might make that move and why the SEC (barring Texas A&M, which appears likely to vote no) would be willing to accept them. The obvious reason is money, which has been the number-one reason behind most of the conference realignment of the last decade-plus. But it’s worth looking at just how much money might be needed to make this at least a revenue-neutral move for the other SEC members, if not a revenue-positive one. And given that most of the numbers involved have been reported at one point or another, we can do some math there and come up with some pretty good estimates.