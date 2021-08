Unable to evaluate high school players due to covid related issues. What is just as significant is that Bond is not the only prospect who hasn't been properly evaluated. There are misses every year, but this year there are going to be many. I suspect more than a few mid-major programs are going to discover that they have a new player with high major talent, and vice versa. One wonders what effect this will have on the transfer portal next spring! Go 'Hoos!!!