After a one-year pandemic delay, Americans are coming together this summer to participate in one of our nation's favorite semiannual traditions: bashing NBC for its Olympics coverage. Less than a week into the Tokyo Games, early gripes have ranged from the usual annoyance over chatty commentators and those ever-abundant advertising breaks to more 2021-specific criticisms concerning the confusing ways in which NBCUniversal has divvied up events across its various platforms or the less-than-ideal user experience offered by newbie Olympics streamer Peacock.