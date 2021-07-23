Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

TheSabre.com Fan Friday: ACC Digital Network Asks Who Is The GOAT?

By Kris Joined:
sportswar.com
 9 days ago

TheSabre.com Fan Friday: ACC Digital Network Asks Who Is The GOAT? -- Kris. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goat#Acc Digital Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
College Sportssportswar.com

I think fans are happy where they are, but the ACC is where their Rivals

Are. At least their natural Rivals. It would also save them a bundle on travel. Many people tend to focus on the Gross Income, but it’s the Net that matters. Also would really help the student athletes that play during the week have more time to study. Many sports fans don’t focus on that, but academic people talk about it a lot.
College Sportssportswar.com

I was never a big fan of the original ACC-ND deal.

1. I think it made the ACC look desperate and hurt the brand. 2. The year ND to the ACC was announced, they played FOUR ACC teams on their independent schedule. Most years they played at least three. So we were basically giving them one or two additional football games for full access to all other sports. Yeah. I know it isn't that simple, but still.
Sportssportspromedia.com

FloSports adds Big East Digital Network in expanded streaming deal

Big East to see around 600 events broadcast via FloSports. Division one conference to tap Kiswe and Pixellot to boost production. ​US-based sports streaming platform FloSports has become the new home of the Big East Digital Network (BEDN) for the 2021/22 academic year, in an expanded broadcast partnership. The National...
Sportssportswar.com

USA vs. Japan tomorrow.

OT: Maybe I should've been following Team USA Baseball more closely! -- MountieHoo1105 08/01/2021 10:26AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Sportssportswar.com

LOL, this post is so cute.

So Boeheim has a summer team of prospects(aka recruits) he summer coaches -- HtownHokie 07/31/2021 10:12PM. Not coached by Boeheim. I watched their game, Made up of ex-college and -- 949hokie 08/01/2021 02:36AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to...
FootballCulpeper Star Exponent

Virginia Tech-Notre Dame football game moved to ACC Network, as league pressures Comcast to add channel

CHARLOTTE – Calling increased distribution “critical,” ACC commissioner Jim Phillips indicated Tuesday that progress is being made to getting the ACC Network to Comcast/Xfinity customers, a group that includes nearly 20 million subscribers nationwide, including many in Virginia. Those homes spent the last season unable to watch Virginia and Virginia...
Sportssportswar.com

Six to eight hardly seems adequate to judge one event with hundreds...

Of participants. Now, if they have preconceived notions of who they want to watch when an event begins, maybe they can make that work, but it allows a lot of kids to slip through unnoticed. With multiple games going on at the same time, in several locations, I would think a lot more people would be required. Go 'Hoos!!!
Sportssportswar.com

I think “great guy” might be pushing it.

Breschi is the classic guy you’d like to go have a beer with, and that resonates with many a kid and parent, but he’s also a great salesmen. He was first on board in recruiting middle schoolers which left a bad taste in many a mouth. How he continually gets these top level AAs to be ok with riding the bench or getting recruited over is a mystery to me. There is no reason I can see why UNC has consistently out recruited UVa since his arrival when you looks at the schools and programs. Certainly, Lars is more of an acquired taste, some may even call him high-strung or eccentric, but he seems incredibly genuine. I hope that starts to resonate with more and more kids, especially given, you know, two straight natties. Not saying recent classes were not strong, but seeing programs like Penn State and the like getting more AAs is a bit strange. Dom’s classes up until his last few years were consistently ranked in the top 3. I think Lars can be that can of recruiter without turning into Breschi.
Sportssportswar.com

Re: Final lines were crazy for the double-header…

I think we got a gift on Anderson's reclass. If he was available in the 2022 draft, we may have had some problems. I know everyone on Vermont is red hot. But Stephen holding pace and Rubin coming on is encouraging in the bigger picture too.

Comments / 0

Community Policy