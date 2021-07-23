Cancel
Racine, WI
Racine, WI

Free Guest Passes Available July 28 For Milwaukee Brewers Game

By Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 8 days ago

RACINE- City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS), a participant in the Milwaukee Brewers Buddies Program, will be distributing a limited number of complimentary guest passes to the August 2, 2021, baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Game time is 7:10p.m. at Miller Park, 1 Brewers Way, in Milwaukee.

Guest passes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to Racine County residents beginning at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28, at the PRCS office, 800 Center St, Rm. 127, in Racine. Proof of Racine County residency in the form of a current Wisconsin photo ID is required in order to receive complimentary guest passes. Guest passes come pre-bundled in packets of two. Recipients may obtain one packet per personages18 or older. Recipients that have participated in prior brewery Ticket giveaways in 2021are not eligible to receive free tickets.

The intent of the Brewer Buddies program is to provide Racine County youth and their families, who may not have discretionary income available, to purchase tickets an opportunity to attend a game. Recipients may not distribute, sell or donate complimentary guest passes to any organization or individual may not use the complimentary guest passes for advertising or promoting (including contests or sweepstakes), or other trade purposes; and agree to abide by all rules as printed on the back of the passes.

Get social! Visit, like, and follow us at www.facebook.com/RPRCS/. Information about all PRCS events may be found at cityofracine.org/ParksRec; by visiting the PRCS main office at 800 Center St, Rm.127; or by calling (262) 636-9131.

Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

Racine, WI
Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

