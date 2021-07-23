COVID Cases Climb, As Healthcare Workers Push More People to Get Vaccinated
Illinois reported nearly 8,000 new cases of COVID-19 this week, and southern Illinois accounted for 11% of those cases. In the WSIU listening area, more than 900 new cases were reported - that compares to 360 new cases last Friday on our region. Fifteen counties are now included in "Warning Status," meaning their test positivity, hospitalizations, and overall case numbers are higher than the state thresholds for safety.news.wsiu.org
