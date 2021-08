You can currently find several great smartwatches on sale. First up, we have the latest Apple Watch Series 6 getting an $80 discount, meaning that you can grab one for just $319 if you don’t mind going for the 40mm RED Aluminum Case with RED Sport Band option. The larger 44mm variant is also getting an $80 discount, meaning that you can get one for $349. Now, other color options start at $349 with $50 savings, but you still have to live with GPS-only support.