Lawrence, KS

🏀 Pettiford Wins Honor for his High School Senior Year Success

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas freshman guard Bobby Pettiford has been named the North Carolina HighSchoolOT 2020-21 Boys Basketball Player of the Year. In June, Pettiford was named one of five finalists for the boys’ basketball honor. Nominated by fans, a HighSchoolOT committee narrowed the field down to five finalists in 36 total categories awarded. More than 10,000 fan votes determined the winners in each group.

