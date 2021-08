🏀 Pettiford Wins Honor for his High School Senior Year Success

TOKYO (AP) โ€” Caeleb Dressel finished off his gold rush at the Tokyo Olympics with two more dazzling swims. The guy who dreads all the attention wonโ€™t be able to escape it now. Heโ€™s one of the greatest Olympians ever. โ€œIโ€™m really glad to be done,โ€ said the tattooed, 24-year-old...