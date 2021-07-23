Cancel
Celebrity Chef Ming Tsai’s New Vegan Option At Fenway Park Aims To Raise Money for Pan-Mass Challenge

By Rachel Holt
CBS Boston
 8 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — There’s a new food option at Fenway Park, as Chef Ming Tsai introduces fans to MingsBings at the historic ballpark.

“It’s a high-protein, plant-based, gluten-free patty that’s easy to eat,” said Tsai.

MingsBings are being sold at Fenway Park to raise money for the Pan-Mass Challenge. (WBZ-TV)

Campbell Finlay was the first customer in line.

“It’s good. Excellent! Highly recommend it,” Finlay said.

Making excellent food is something the James Beard award-winning chef is know for, but recently, he’s put an emphasis on healthier cooking after his wife Polly was diagnosed with lung cancer nearly four years ago.

“And one of the things we decided is, ‘Okay, you’re going to go vegan,'” said Tsai. “Thank God for Dana-Farber. Thank you, Dana-Farber. They developed an awesome drug that she took that wiped her cancer out. But by going vegan, it really helped her recovery.”

Ming was helping Dana-Farber long before his wife’s cancer fight by supporting the Pan-Mass Challenge. He helped prepare food for PMC events, and rode the race himself.

“I rode the 100 miles two years ago, it’s awesome. It literally was one of the best things I’ve ever done I think,” said Tsai.

And now a portion of the proceeds from MingsBings will go back to Dana-Farber.

“When we do well, we share it with the community,” said Red Sox chairman Tom Werner. “So it’s very important for us to do well on the field, but it’s important for us to be good citizens. So this is a win-win.”

Through July 29, MingsBings can be found on Jersey Street, starting two hours before each game and inside Fenway behind the bleachers.

“To premiere it here in Fenway, the premiere stadium in the country, it’s just so exciting for us,” said Tsai.

For more on MingsBings, visit: https://mingsbings.com .

They will be sold through the Red Sox weekend series against the Yankees and their upcoming series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

