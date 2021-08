China raced Saturday to contain its worst coronavirus outbreak in months, as health officials blamed the highly infectious Delta variant for a surge in infections spanning 14 provinces. China reported 328 symptomatic infections in July -- almost equal to the total number of local cases from February to June. "The main strain circulating at present is the Delta variant... which poses an even greater challenge to virus prevention and control work," Mi Feng, spokesman for the National Health Commission (NHC), said at a press briefing. The outbreak is geographically the largest to hit China in several months, challenging the country's early success in snuffing out the pandemic within its borders after Covid-19 seeped out of Wuhan.