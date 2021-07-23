Space Jam: A New Legacy: What Fans Are Saying About Looney Tunes Team-Up With LeBron James
It’s game time for the Tune Squad with the recent release of Space Jam: A New Legacy, and the fan consensus is in! After 1996’s Space Jam inspired an entire generation to believe they can fly with Michael Jordan’s role alongside the Looney Tunes, the sequel is here and it’s time to get into what audiences thought about LeBron James entering the Warner Bros ServerVerse to save the world.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0