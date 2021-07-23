Space Jam: A New Legacy: What Fans Are Saying About Looney Tunes Team-Up With LeBron James

It’s been seen as kind of a special thing for athletes to show up in movies over the years, in fact, it’s been ongoing for a while really, but there are good times and bad times. Some of the best times are those when the athletes don’t have much to say but are there to make the movie look good. NBA players have been showing up for quite a while, but thankfully they usually have the benefit of having enough actors around them that can help out if need be. But there have been movies when the NBA stars have done just fine and been able to add a great deal to the movie they’re in just by being who they are. And then there are those that might need a little more help but are basically there to bring in the fans, which works believe it or not.